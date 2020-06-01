FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to hold a news briefing at 4:30 p.m. Monday to update the public after a deadly, early morning shooting in Louisville involving police and National Guard soldiers.
Beshear also held a briefing about the shooting at 10:30 a.m. Monday. To watch that briefing, click here.
The governor has called for the release of police video from that incident, and authorized the Kentucky State Police to conduct an independent investigation.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city's police chief, Steve Conrad, was fired Monday afternoon.
Beshear did not provide a briefing on COVID-19 Monday, but the governor's office did release the latest numbers on Kentucky's cases. The governor's office reports 131 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, and 214 new cases were reported Monday. No new deaths were confirmed Sunday, but eight new deaths were confirmed Monday.
To date, Kentucky has seen at least 10,046 COVID-19 cases, including 439 deaths. The governor's office says at least 3,232 Kentucky COVID-19 cases have recovered from the illness.