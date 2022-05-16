Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is announcing family planning funding in the state.
In a tweet, Pritzker said the state has rejoined the federal Title X program, and "putting record funding" into the state's Family Planning Program.
"That means 29 agencies throughout the state will receive more than $11 million in state and federal funding," the governor said.
Pritzker said that funding means all Illinois residents will have access to family planning services, regardless of their income.
Pritzer is holding a news conference around noon Monday to discuss the funding further.
This ensures all Illinoisians have access to family planning services, regardless of socioeconomic status.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 16, 2022