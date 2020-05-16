Hosted by Lebron James, along with a collection of actors, musicians and other influencers, the "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020" special is a virtual graduation ceremony for the more than 3 million high school seniors in the U.S.
Former President Barack Obama will deliver a commencement message for those seniors during the televised, one-hour multimedia event. Obama will also be joined by several high school students who are part of the Obama Foundation's work to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world.
Artists, athletes, musicians, commencement speakers, influencers, and cultural icons will show their support with performances and messages featuring students, teachers, and their families from coast to coast. In addition to James and Obama, participants will include Bad Bunny, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Chika, YBN Cordae, Loren Gray, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Brandan Bmike Odums, Ben Platt, Henry Platt, Jonah Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, and many more.
"Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020" will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX. You can also watch it right here in the video player above. The prime-time special will begin at 7 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, May 16. It's hosted by the XQ Institute, the Lebron James Family Foundation, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
We've been coping with this crisis together. Now it's time to look ahead together. Let's start by celebrating the graduates of the class of 2020 and the pivotal role they will play in rethinking and reshaping the path forward.