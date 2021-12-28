GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Emergency Management Office and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center are hosting a briefing to update the community on the progress of tornado response efforts.
The briefing will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Officials are expected to provide updates on the response to the deadly EF-4 tornado that caused widespread destruction in Mayfield and Graves County the night of Dec. 10. They're also expected to give updates on where people who lived in the tornado corridor can get reliable information and various forms of assistance.
Local 6 will provide livestreaming coverage of the briefing, which will also be streamed on our Facebook page and on the Graves County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page. People with questions about recovery efforts and tornado assistance can post comments or messages on the emergency management office's Facebook page.
People living in Mayfield and Graves County can also request assistance by calling the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-727-5114. The emergency management office says folks should use the hotline if they don't have food, water, tarps, generators, blankets or other essential items. The hotline is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours, people can leave voicemails, which are monitored.
The hotline is not for emergencies. Anyone in an emergency situation should call 911.