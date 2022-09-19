MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — "For the past 25 years I've lived very differently than what I pictured my future would've been," says Missy Jenkins Smith, a victim of the 1997 Heath High School shooting.
This week, her future could change again, all based on what a group of people decide on the fate of one man — gunman Michael Carneal.
He will face Kentucky's parole board to determine whether he can be released from prison. He's been in the Kentucky State Reformatory for almost 25 years now, serving his sentence for his role in the shooting that killed three people: Nicole Hadley, Jessica James, and Kayce Steger.
His sentence was for life, with the possibility of parole after 25 years, which is this year.
The first day of the two-day hearing starts Monday morning at 10 a.m. We're expected to hear statements from victims and their families. Then, on Tuesday, the board will speak to Carneal directly. That starts at 8 a.m.
There are a couple ways for the public to watch the hearing.
A public viewing has been set up at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. On Monday, the viewing will be in room 109 in the Emerging Technology Center starting at 10 a.m. On Tuesday, it'll be in room 140 of the Emerging Technology Center starting at 8 a.m.
The hearings are being broadcasted to the public for full transparency. Those who are still hurting 25 years later can gather at WKCTC so they don't have to relive the memories alone. WPSD will also be live steaming the hearing right here, and on our Facebook fan page, WPSD-TV.
For those hurt by Carneal's actions back on December 1, 1997, his parole hearing has been a long time coming.
Christina Ellegood wasn't physically hurt in the shooting, but she was certainly wounded emotionally. Monday is her change to plead not just her case, but the case of her sister, who was taken at just 14 years old.
Missy Jenkins Smith is paralyzed from the chest down after Carneal shot her that day.
Last month, Local 6's Jack Kane spoke to those victims and their families as they prepare to get ready to share their stories of how Carneal's decision changed their lives.
"I'm hoping that what I have to say will determine whether he serves out consequences for the rest of his life like everyone else he impacted that day, or if he is able to have a life and have everything that his victims won't have," says Jenkins Smith, ahead of the hearing.
Smith and Ellegood are keeping their feelings on what they think should happen with Carneal to themselves, until they can speak directly to the parole board.
"It's in their hands," says Ellegood. "I mean they have to make the decision on what they think is right. I don't know what the shooter is like now. I don't know where he is mentally, physically, I don't know what the last 24 almost 25 years has done to him in prison so I feel like it's not necessarily my place to make that decision."
"God knows what's the best for all of us," Jenkins Smith shared with Local 6. "And I have faith in the parole board and our system that they will do what is right for not only us, the victims, but everybody else that was affected that day."
On the other hand, Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Jamie Mills says their office feels strongly about what should happen with Carneal's parole, saying, "He accepted a life sentence and that is, that's what he deserves. We would hope to see, and I don't mind saying this because I understand that this is Mr. Boaz's position as well, we would be strongly opposed to Mr. Carneal receiving probation at this time."
Carneal is believed to be the first school shooter to ever appear in front of a Kentucky parole board. It's an unprecedented event, which could have impact on other similar cases in the near future.