WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — Watch live coverage as the House of Representatives plans to vote on a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump before his term ends on Jan. 20.
WATCH LIVE: House votes on resolution to remove Trump via 25th Amendment
NBC News
