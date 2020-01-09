Watch live coverage as the House of Representatives votes on a war powers resolution that would limit President Trump’s military actions against Iran without approval from Congress.
Coverage is expected to begin around 3:30 p.m. Central Time.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House moved Thursday toward approval of a non-binding measure limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against Iran as criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensified.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that while the war powers resolution does not require Trump's signature, it nonetheless “has real teeth” because it is “a statement of the Congress of the United States.''
Republicans denounced the House measure as little more than “a press release” designed to attack Trump. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence urged GOP lawmakers to oppose the plan.