Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY... .A POTENT STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE NORTHEAST FROM ARKANSAS FRIDAY NIGHT, BRINGING WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. THE WATCH IS ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM HENDERSON KENTUCKY, THROUGH PADUCAH KENTUCKY, TO NEW MADRID MISSOURI. * FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY. THE MAIN CONCERN IS HEAVY RAINFALL RATES IN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS EARLY SATURDAY. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL BY THE END OF THE DAY SATURDAY WILL RANGE FROM 2 TO 3 INCHES. * RAPID RISES IN CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE EXPECTED. LOW WATER CROSSINGS MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. LOOK FOR FLOOD PRONE AREAS TO BECOME INUNDATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&