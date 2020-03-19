BREAKING UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker says three more people have died of the coronavirus in Illinois.
Those deaths include a Will County resident in their 50s, a Cook County resident in their 80s and a Florida resident who died in Illinois.
That brings the total number of deaths from the virus to four in Illinois.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- Gov. JB Pritzker is providing an update on COVID-19 in Illinois.
There are more than 280 cases of novel coronavirus in Illinois. That includes one case in Jackson County and another in Williamson County. Both of those patients are women in their 50s, and each woman is in isolation at home.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.
Those in Illinois with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.