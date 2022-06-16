The public hearings held by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot will have witness testimony and video footage surrounding last year's attack on the Capitol.
(NBC News) — This afternoon, the January 6 committee will hold another hearing.
They're expected to focus on the pressure campaign against former Vice President Mike Pence leading up to the counting of the electoral votes.
NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake spoke exclusively with one of the members leading today's hearing.
The January 6 committee unveiled new evidence Thursday morning that they say shows Donald Trump's plot to pressure his vice president into joining an illegal scheme to throw out the 2020 election results and stay in power.
“This was a coordinated effort,” Rep. Pete Aguilar of California says. “Donald Trump started to focus his attention on January 6 and Mike Pence, and wanted him to violate the constitution.”
Aguilar will present the committee's findings in Thursday’s hearing.