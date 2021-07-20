Watch Jeff Bezos blast off into space from Texas Tuesday morning. He is joined by his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas. This is the first time Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Bezos, will send people into space.
top story
WATCH LIVE: Jeff Bezos launches into space aboard New Shepard rocket ship
Evan Beebe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
73°F
Sunny
73°F / 68°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local couple tests positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
- Murder trial begins for man accused of intentionally running over girlfriend
- Reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, Graves County Health Department encourages vaccinations
- Delta variant 'spreading like wildfire' in Kentucky, state leaders warn
- Graves County sheriff deputies looking for man who drove off without paying for gas
- Tests reveal brain damage in Ethan the dog
- Body discovered in Kentucky Lake following boating incident Saturday
- 6 injured in a Texas home explosion that damaged 2 other houses
- First US Capitol rioter convicted of a felony gets 8 months in prison after DOJ says stiffer sentence could stop future attacks
- Judge denies city's request to dismiss lawsuit seeking to block TIF district
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.