WILMINGTON, DE (NBC News) — Joe Biden is set to address the public Friday night from Wilmington, Delaware. He is expected to give a statement sometime after 9 p.m. CT Friday.
Biden has taken the lead in crucial battleground states Georgia and Pennsylvania as votes continue to be counted. He's called for patience, but says he's confident he will be victorious.
"We have no doubt that when the count is finished Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners," Biden said Thursday.
President Trump, speaking for the first time since the morning after the election Thursday, spoke from the White House, doubling-down on allegations of voter suppression, corruption and unfounded claims that the election was "rigged." The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits and the president himself has stated "the Supreme Court should decide!" on Twitter.
Some Republicans are publicly challenging the president's baseless accusations. "The president's allegations of large scale fraud and theft of the election are not just substantiated," said Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey.
Democratic leaders in Pennsylvania are putting it more bluntly. "The president can sue a ham sandwich," Lt. Governor John Fetterman says, adding "Every one of these ballots that's in play right now that's going to be counted throughout the rest of the day has been lawfully received."
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2I2fFz5