FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are at least three new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, but there could be as many as five.
Speaking to reporters at a briefing Friday evening, Beshear said one of the new positive cases is from the state laboratory, one is a Montgomery County case confirmed by private testing company LabCorp, and three are from the University of Louisville lab.
The question of whether there are three or five new cases centers around the three UofL positive tests. Beshear said he was unsure if all three of the positive UofL tests were new cases.
The governor has been providing daily updates on the number of cases in the state and the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities. To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.