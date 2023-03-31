FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear today is signing historic legislation on sports betting and medical marijuana.
top story
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signs historic legislation
Charity Blanton
Videos
