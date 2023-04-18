PADUCAH — Kentucky's leading Republican gubernatorial hopefuls will participate in a candidate forum Tuesday as part of the Paducah-Area Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Public Policy series.
According to the chamber, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles have committed to attend the event. Former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft was also invited, but declined to attend.
The hour-long forum is being held at Paducah's Carson Center on April 18. It begins at noon and will be preceded by a buffet lunch.
According to a release from the chamber, participants will have a limited amount of time to respond to questions — submitted by Chamber members — regarding business and policy, with some topics specific to Paducah and the western Kentucky region.
Tickets to the event are sold out, and will not be sold at the door.
Local 6 will be in attendance, and will stream the forum live on our website and Facebook page.