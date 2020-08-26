Special Report: Category 4 Hurricane Laura is nearing the Texas-Louisiana coast; 150 mph winds are expected.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...REMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA WILL IMPACT THE REGION FRIDAY... THE REMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA ON FRIDAY. THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL OF FLOODING RAINS OF 1 TO 2.5 INCHES, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING DAMAGING WINDS AND SPIN-UP TORNADOES, AND STRONG NON-THUNDERSTORM WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH. PLEASE PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE FORECAST OVER THE NEXT 24 TO 36 HOURS AS THERE IS STILL TIME FOR CHANGES TO THE FORECAST.
Currently in Paducah
81°F
Sunny
84°F / 71°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- At least 64 arrested in Louisville as protesters demand answers in Breonna Taylor case
- 2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting
- Cinemark Paducah welcomes community back under new safety measures
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Laura gains power, could come ashore as Category 4 hurricane
- ‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home
- Body believed to be that of a missing Fort Hood soldier has been found
- Paducah City Commission approves rezoning for Walter Jetton renovation project
- New life to an old school: Group hopes to turn Farley Elementary into community center
- Illinois teen arrested in fatal shooting at Kenosha protest, police say
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.