Watch Local 6 Saturday for the latest news regarding Friday night's deadly tornadoes.
- Crews working to free people who may be trapped after Mayfield candle factory
- Tracking storm damage with Local 6 Facebook users
- Mayfield residents seeking shelter can go to Mayfield High School, Fire Station 1, EMA says
- Kentucky State Police responding as tornado, storms impact west Kentucky
- 1 death reported after tornado strikes nursing home in Arkansas
- Powerful storm rolls across central US, unleashing at least 19 tornadoes
- Drivers advised to stay off interstates due to tornado
- Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency for western Kentucky
- Thousands of Gibson electric members without power, damage reported in Tennessee
- Weather Authority Alert - Friday night into early Saturday AM
