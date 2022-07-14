MARION, KY — The Marion, Kentucky, City Council is holding a special called meeting Thursday to update residents on the ongoing water crisis.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday in the city hall council chambers.
In an announcement about the meeting, the city says leaders will update the public and allow questions afterward.
Marion City Hall is at 217 South Main St.
Local 6 will have a team at the meeting, and we plan to provide livestreaming coverage here and on our Facebook page.
RELATED: Water line break on Sturgis Road in Marion repaired, city provides update on efforts to combat water shortage