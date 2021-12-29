MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Leaders in Marshall County met Wednesday to update the community on tornado recovery efforts, volunteer organizations and resources available to people impacted by the Dec. 10 severe weather outbreak.
The news conference was held around 10 a.m. at the Marshall County Emergency Operations Center at 23 Homer Lucas Lane, Benton, KY 42025.
During the news conference, Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal encouraged people affected by the tornado and severe weather outbreak to seek FEMA assistance.
FEMA has a Disaster Recovery Center at the Joe Creason Community Center at 1600 Park Ave. in Benton where tornado survivors can go to receive in-person help applying for federal disaster aid and finding other resources. Its hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Storm survivors can also apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362.
Disaster recovery expert Susan Marticek with Compass 82 — a nonprofit that helps disaster survivors navigate the recovery process — encouraged Marshall County residents to register with FEMA and to register for disaster loans through the Small Business Administration. Marticek emphasized that SBA loans are low-interest loans. She said sometimes people going through the disaster recovery process don't think they'll need a home, but later find out that the costs of rebuilding are higher than expected. Then, they end up charging those expenses to credit cards with much higher interest rates.
The SBA has opened three Business Recovery Centers in west Kentucky, including one at the Joe Creason Community Center. Businesses and individuals can also get information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Marshall County also has an Emergency Relief Hotline members of the community can call for assistance with disaster-related needs. That's 270-527-8657. It's staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and voicemail messages left during off hours are monitored. People can call that number for assistance getting resources they need, to report infrastructure issues in the community and more.