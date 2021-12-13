An update is being provided from Mayfield Consumer Product in Mayfield. 94 of the 110 employees in the candle factory Friday night are safe and accounted for, Gov. Beshear said.
WATCH LIVE: Mayfield Consumer Product update
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
Videos
