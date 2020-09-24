PADUCAH — With the general election about a month away, Paducah voters will soon chose their next mayor.
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is hosting a forum Thursday night in the Clemens Fine Arts Center at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
The candidates will participate in a debate-style forum. They'll answer questions on topics ranging from how they would extend COVID-19 relief to the citizens and business owners of Paducah ti how they would improve race relations in the area.
Both candidates appearing on the ballot — Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham and local businessman George Bray — will participate, along with write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas.
The forum is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. We will stream the event right here and on our Facebook fan page.