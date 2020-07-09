MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- The third McCracken County Unity meeting is happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse Thursday.
It's the first unity meeting that's open to the public. Attendance is limited to 50 people, to comply with the governor's COVID-19 restrictions. Prior meetings have included only a handful of people from across the county who have knowledge and specific interests and relationships between law enforcement and the Black community.
City and county leaders say they have assessed the relationships and discussed how improvements can be made. They say that will remain the focus of these meetings: law enforcement and Black community relations, and how to improve.
Local 6 has a crew at the meeting and will bring you specific details of what's discussed on Local 6 at 5, 6, and 10.