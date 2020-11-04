Watch live election results and analysis of the 2020 presidential race between President Trump and Joe Biden, as well as results of key state and local races.
NBC News coverage continues Wednesday, online and on air. You can watch the latest coverage right here. And, following Local 6 at Six and Wheel of Fortune, stick with Local 6 on air for NBC News' continuing prime time coverage as election results continue to come in across the country during this historic presidential race.
As of around 5:30 p.m. CT, the Associated Press has Biden with 264 Electoral College votes, meaning he would only need to win in one more state to become the president-elect. Trump currently has 214 Electoral College votes.