Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Cairo Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam Ohio River at Newburgh Dam .Below J.T. Myers Dam, the Ohio River is slowly falling, with some points remaining in flood well into next week. From J.T. Myers Dam and upriver, points are forecast to have a secondary crest, lasting into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 43.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 37.2 feet Friday, March 18. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&