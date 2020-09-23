PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is offering several educational seminars this month as part of its Small Business Celebration.
The fourth seminar, streaming Sept. 23 at 8 a.m., is titled "Business 301: Getting out of your own way to be successful in business"
This seminar, featuring Tammy Zimmerman of Payroc, will help business owners understand how to manage time and resources to maximize productivity.
Tammy has worked in the corporate world and as an entrepreneur. She founded Payment Plus in Paducah, which was sold last year and is now Payroc. The Chamber says Tammy remains an equity owner acting as CEO of the Payment Plus Divisions and Regional Director of Payroc's Mid Atlantic Territory.
Chad Beyer with i5 design group was supposed to be featured in the seminar, but is unable to join. The Chamber says it will schedule an event with him later this year.