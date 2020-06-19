PADUCAH — As part of the American Congressional Exchange, Cong. James Comer (R-KY1) and Cong. Joe Cunningham (D-SC1) will be together in Paducah on June 19 to participate in a virtual event with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Paducah Chamber's Public Policy Series gives the business community access to legislative leaders and information on key issues of importance.
Cong. Comer represents Kentucky's First Congressional District and was elected to Congress in November 2016. His district included 35 counties in West and Central Kentucky.
The Chamber says Comer grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Western Kentucky University where he studied agriculture. He is a member of the Agriculture, Oversight and Reform, and Education and Labor Committees. Prior to his election to Congress, he served as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture having been elected in 2011. He also served six terms as a member of the Kentucky State House.
Cong. Cunningham is a Lyon County native and is serving his first term representing South Carolina's First Congressional District. His district encompasses the stat'e's Lowcountry, including Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Kiawah and Hilton Head.
The Chamber says Cunningham is the son of retired Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham. South Carolina's First Congressional District has the highest number of veterans in the state. Cunningham serves on the House Veterans' Affairs and Natural Resources Committees. Prior to his election to Congress, Cunningham was an attorney an an ocean engineer.
This event is part of the American Congressional Exchange/ Bipartisan Policy Center's program and the Paducah Chamber's 2020 Public Policy Series.
The Chamber says Bipartisan Policy Center actively fosters bipartisanship and strives to build better relationships between lawmakers of different parties through the ACE program. Members of Congress who participate agree to visit a member of the opposite party in that Member’s District. That member, in turn, reciprocates when schedules permit.
2020 Public Policy Series Sponsors are Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership and Swift & Staley, Inc.