PADUCAH — In its latest webinar, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is focusing on helping local small businesses pursue federal contract dollars and become HUBZone certified.
The Chamber says HUBZone, which stands for Historically Underutilized Business Zone, was made for small businesses that operate and employ people in an area considered to be economically disadvantaged, like our local area.
The Chamber says to qualify for the HUBZone program, a business must:
- Be a small business;
- Be at least 51% owned and controlled by U.S. citizens, a Community Development Corporation, an agricultural cooperative, a Native Hawaiian organization, or an Indian tribe;
- Have its principal office located in a HUBZone;
- Have at least 35% of its employees live in a HUBZone.
The featured speaker for the webinar is Deputy Program Director for Kentucky Procurement Technical Assistance Center Nancy Brown. The Chamber says this webinar is part of a comprehensive training program to being awareness to HUBZone certification and raise the number of certified businesses in the commonwealth.
Chad Beyer, owner of i5 Design Group, Inc. based in Paducah, says the HUBZone designation was extremely important to his business's success in the government contracting sector.
"The HUBZone designation is critical to i5 design group's success in the government contracting sector," Beyer says. "The HUBZone designation is an added benefit to the prime contractors we serve, it helps them meet their required subcontracting plan and helps i5 stand out from other firms without the designation."
The Chamber says the HUBZone program fuels small business growth in historically underutilized business zones and has a goal of awarding at least three percent of federal contract dollars to HUBZone-certified companies each year.
Additionally, the Chamber says the government limits competition for certain contracts to businesses in HUBZones and it gives first consideration to those businesses in full and open competition.
Joining the HUBZone program, according to the Chamber, also makes your business eligible to compete for the program's set-aside contracts.
"As the deactivation and remediation contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah Site, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership is committed to ensuring that at least 50% of our procurement dollars are spent with small business," says Business Services Director for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership Cory Hicks. "This commitment provides greater opportunities for small businesses in our region, especially HUBZone businesses, which are given preference in competing for contracts."
The HUBZone program is part of the Small Business Administration.