PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is offering several educational seminars this month as part of its Small Business Celebration.
The third seminar, titled "Marketing: Who is in Your Market?," will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 a.m.
This seminar will feature presenters Jim Dudley of KeeFORCE and Chris Hill of Entreneering. This seminar will offer marketing tips and strategies to help promote a business and how to determine who makes up the target market.
These seminars will be held every Wednesday during the month of September. You can watch the first two seminars, "Business 201: What I wish I’d known in my first three years of business" and "Readjusting Operating Expenses: Cash Flow Projections" by clicking here.