PADUCAH — Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham is expected to propose a resolution during Tuesday night's commission meeting to postpone construction bids for the recreation and aquatic center project.
Mayor Brandi Harless, who has been a major advocate of the project, plans to vote against the measure.
In a statement sent to Local 6 on Monday, Abraham said: "As a Commission, supporting this resolution will show our responsible, reasonableness, reset us as to the words we spoke when asking for your trust when voting for us, and will give everyone equal time to revisit the strategic wisdom needed for a final solution on a difficult prospect."
Because the resolution is on the meeting agenda, Paducahans will be allowed to share their thoughts on the multimillion-dollar aquatic center project during the public comments portion of the meeting.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Paducah City Hall, which is at 300 South 5th St.
Can't attend tonight's meeting? Local 6 will stream the meeting live within this story.
