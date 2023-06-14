PADUCAH — Community members are gathered at Dolly McNutt Plaza to celebrate Flag Day.
This holiday marks the official adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777.
The first flag had 13 stars and stripes representing the 13 American colonies.
