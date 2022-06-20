PADUCAH — With support from the city of Paducah, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and the Carson Center are hosting the city's first official Juneteenth program and celebration Monday with an hour-long program followed by a picnic on the Carson Center lawn.
Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, was officially designated as a federal holiday last year. The day commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, first learned slavery had been abolished. The first Juneteenth observance was held in Texas the following year. Paducah and other communities in Kentucky and Tennessee also have an Emancipation Celebration on the 8th of August.
The Paducah Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Carson Center. The hour-long program will feature keynote speaker University of Louisville Pan-African studies associate professor Brandon McCormack, Ph.D. McCormack's research looks into the intersections of Black religion, popular culture, the arts and activism, and he teaches courses on African American religion, religions of the African diaspora and religion and hip-hop culture.
The event will also include a presentation of the first Paducah Juneteenth Freedom Awards by local NAACP President J.W. Cleary and Paducah Mayor George Bray. The awards will recognize four people who have made contributions to the community, especially through efforts that promote equality, justice and opportunity for African Americans.
The event will also include a musical performance by Jaelon Harris, a praise and worship leader with House of Hope Ministries.
Local 6's Todd Faulkner will serve as emcee during the event.
We will provide livestreaming coverage of the hour-long program here and on the WPSD Facebook page.