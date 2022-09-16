PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is holding a news conference about a joint investigation with the FBI into illegal fentanyl sales in Paducah.
The police department says the long-term investigation in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of "a significant amount of drugs and cash."
The news conference is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the Paducah Police Department. Local 6 will provide livestreaming coverage here and on Facebook.