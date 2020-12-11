PADUCAH — The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education is meeting for another executive session Friday afternoon. The board will again discuss the photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface that surfaced online in October.
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP has repeatedly called for Shively's resignation. On Thursday, the NAACP also laid out seven goals for the school district to improve diversity and inclusion.
For about a month, the board has met four times in executive session to discuss the matter. After Friday's executive session, the board is expected to take action on the issue. The board has not given any indication of what they plan to do. Board members have previously given statements or sat down for interviews with Local 6 regarding the photo, which Shively first told the board about in 2019. At that time, the board chose not to take any actions to reprimand the superintendent.
The board is meeting at the Paducah Innovation Hub at 4 p.m. Local 6 will carry the school board's livestream of its meeting here and on our Facebook fan page.
Friday night on Local 6 at 10, WPSD's Jake Kane will provide coverage of the meeting, and the board's decision.