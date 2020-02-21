Watch live coverage as authorities update on Lori Vallow, the mother of two Idaho children missing for months, who was arrested in Hawaii.
The two children have been missing for five months. Vallow was arrested Thursday. She is being held on $5 million bail. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Vallow faces two counts of felony desertion of a child and misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing officers, solicitation of a crime and contempt.
The news conference with authorities was expected to start at 6 p.m. Central Time on Friday, but it has been pushed to 7 p.m.