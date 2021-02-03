PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Black History Month during its Power in Partnership Breakfast Thursday morning.
The virtual event is being held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Paducah native Brent Leggs is the featured speaker for the Feb. 4 PIP Breakfast. Leggs is the executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund for the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The chamber says Leggs works to promote the role of cultural preservation in telling the United States' full history, and empowers activists, entrepreneurs, artists, and civic leaders to advocate on behalf of African American historic places.
Leggs is a Harvard University Loeb Fellow and the author of “Preserving African American Historic Places,” which the chamber says is considered the “seminal publication on preserving African American historic sites” by the Smithsonian Institution. He was also the 2018 recipient of the Robert G. Stanton National Preservation Award.
Sponsors for Thursday's virtual event include the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, the McCracken County Community Career Endowment at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.