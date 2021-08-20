Watch President Joe Biden deliver remarks on the evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan.
WATCH LIVE: President Biden addresses Afghanistan situation
-
- Updated
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
83°F
Cloudy
83°F / 70°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- McCracken County to offer virtual learning again for students
- 6 Kentucky football players charged with burglary
- I-24 exit 4 entry ramp in Paducah reopens
- Marshall County Schools offering virtual learning option for students
- Federal judge issues restraining order over Kentucky governor's school mask mandate
- Police identify suspect who surrendered after claiming to have a bomb near US Capitol
- School leaders talk contact tracing in west Kentucky schools
- Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of 'Jeopardy!'
- Kentucky reports 3rd highest day of COVID-19 cases, including more than 1,000 cases among kids and teens
- SSM restricting visitors at all facilities due to COVID-19
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.