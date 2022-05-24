(NBC News) — President Joe Biden is addressing the nation after a gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas. The president is expected to begin speaking around 7:15 p.m. CT.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and at all public buildings throughout the U.S. and abroad "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence" following an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others. The president plans to address the nation regarding the deadly shooting around 7:15 p.m. CT.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman is dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
Abbott says the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle.
Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but Abbott identified him as Salvador Ramos.
He says Ramos he was a resident of the community that's about 85 miles west of San Antonio.