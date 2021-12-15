Watch as President Biden continues to tour tornado damage in western Kentucky. The President was in Mayfield this morning and is now touring Dawson Springs.
WATCH LIVE: President Biden continues to tour western Kentucky storm damage
- Evan Beebe
-
- Updated
Evan Beebe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Gusty Winds Expected Later Today and Tonight... An approaching storm system will really start to crank up the south winds later today and tonight. The winds will be highest during the evening hours, when gusts around 35 mph are expected. South winds will average 15 to 30 mph today and tonight. These high winds and gusts will pose a hazard to any outdoor activity, including those driving in the area. This driving hazard will especially apply to high profile vehicles. High wave conditions are expected on area lakes as well. Use extra caution if you are driving today, especially in a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects you don't want to be thrown about by the high winds and gusts.
Currently in Paducah
65°F
Cloudy
65°F / 60°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- LIST: Tornado victims that have been identified
- Candle factory worker speaks out about being trapped after the tornado
- Candle factory collapse survivor shares story from hospital bed
- WATCH: President Biden arrives in western Kentucky
- Donations pour in for Samburg, Tennessee, after tornado
- Missouri girl sheltering with family killed in tornado
- Murray man arrested for burglarizing churches and escaping from custody
- How to help local tornado survivors
- Biden visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support
- On a single Kentucky street, the tornado killed 7 children
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.