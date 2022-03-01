Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
The president’s address comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as the COVID-19 pandemic is well into its third year, while the midterm elections loom in November for control over Congress.
Regarding Russian aggression, an excerpt released ahead of the speech Biden says: "Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."
The address is set to begin at 8 p.m. CT.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.