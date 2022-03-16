Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks regarding additional aid to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Congress for help directly Wednesday morning.
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine
