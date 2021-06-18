Watch President Biden speak to the press about vaccination efforts.
WATCH LIVE: President Biden is providing an update on the COVID-19 vaccination program
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
92°F
Sunny
92°F / 75°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Bear sighted at Rend Lake in Franklin County
- Marshall County sheriff's deputy flown to out-of-state hospital after crash on U.S. 641
- Three men charged in connection with recent shootings appear in court
- Christian County man convicted of 2015 triple murder of his neighbors
- Community members gather for prayer vigils after recent shootings
- Three brothers killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified
- St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters last summer plead guilty to misdemeanor charges
- Bond remains at $1 million for man charged in deadly Colony Drive shooting
- Millions of unsold Girl Scout cookies are sitting in a Louisville warehouse
- Paducah Tilghman graduated receives inaugural CD McCord Memorial Scholarship
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.