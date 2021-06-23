Watch President Biden speak about the recent rise in gun violence across the United States.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
80°F
Sunny
82°F / 55°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- American Truth: Dark Fire
- Paducah Police arrest Mayfield man who broke into the former Bluegrass Downs property
- Graves County Sheriff's arrest two after conducting drug raid
- Multiple investigations lead to meth seizures and arrests across McCracken County
- McCracken County Fair begins Tuesday night at Carson Park
- Local parent expresses safety concern after Morgan Elementary playground vandalism
- Paducah city leaders unanimously approve $72 million budget for next fiscal year
- Undercover investigation in Franklin County results in 19 individual indictments
- Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID: ‘We will be the canary’
- Playground vandalized at Morgan Elementary School
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.