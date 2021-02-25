FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and other governors will meet with President Joe Biden virtually at 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday as part of the National Governors Association's Virtual Winter 2021 Meeting.
Beshear and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster were selected to co-chair the association's Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force, and the two were chosen to lead a virtual conversation with their fellow governors and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.
The Kentucky governor will attend Biden's remarks, then give his briefing to the state on Thursday's COVID-19 report.
Beshear's office says he will be able to take questions on the NGA meeting after his COVID-19 update.