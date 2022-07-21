WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the Covid Response Coodinator Dr. Ashish Jha are expected to hold a press briefing on President Biden's positive COVID-19 diagnosis, announced earlier in the day. The briefing is expected to last longer than half an hour. Click the link below for more information.
WATCH LIVE: Press briefing on President Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis
Charity Blanton
