WINDSOR, ENGLAND (NBC News) — Crowds gathered in Windsor Friday to pay their final respects to Prince Philip ahead of his burial Saturday.
Flowers, messages and cards were laid in memory of the duke. Young ones with their grandparents laid several bouquets along the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip’s funeral will take place at the castle Saturday. You can watch NBC News special coverage of the funeral for the prince right here, as the Royal Family gathers to mourn Queen Elizabeth II's husband, who passed away April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.
Coverage is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 17.
Only 30 people will attend the funeral due to coronavirus restrictions. While it is a scaled-down service, hundreds of servicemen and women will take part in the funeral procession.
The guest list includes Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Charles; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; Duchess of Cambridge; Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; Prince Andrew, the Duke of York; Princess Beatrice; Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie; Jack Brooksbank; Prince Edward; Countess of Wessex; Lady Louise Windsor; Viscount Severn; Princess Anne; Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence; Peter Phillips; Zara Phillips; Mike Tindall; Earl of Snowdon; Lady Sarah Chatto; Daniel Chatto; Duke of Gloucester; Duke of Kent; Princess Alexandra; Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse; Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg; The Countess Mountbatten of Burma.
The duke's coffin will be taken to St. George's Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.