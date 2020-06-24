MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The conversations about race are continuing, as Paducah-McCracken County leaders hold a second unity meeting. The focus is on the relationship between law enforcement and civilians.
This is the second meeting closed to the public and media. Paducah McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary is a community representative for the unity meetings. Cleary says he thinks it's a good idea for the meetings to be open to the public. However, he says having the meetings at all is a step in the right direction.
While the meeting is closed to the public, there will be a question and answer session afterward. Local 6 will stream that Q&A session live online.