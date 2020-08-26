(NBC News) — Baltimore's Fort McHenry, the birthplace of "The Star Spangled Banner" will serve as a backdrop for night three of the Republican National Convention.
Vice President Mike Pence will take center stage for a program focused on the military and national security.
Last night, it was the White House used for convention events, from a naturalization ceremony to First Lady Melania Trump's keynote address. The use of those locations breaks with long-standing tradition.
"These are important symbols of the American state, and they belong to all of us. The White House is not a partisan residence, it's the People's residence," says Steve Schmidt, founder of the Lincoln Project, a Republican-based anti-Trump group.
