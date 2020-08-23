Watch live coverage of the Republican National Convention as President Donald Trump is officially nominated as the party's candidate for president.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to make an appearance at the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday. They are both are expected to attend the roll call votes by the group of 336 RNC delegates who will formally nominate them as the 2020 Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees.
Viewers can expect to hear President Donald Trump speak each night of the Republican National Convention, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said Sunday.
Live online coverage of the first night of the convention is set to begin at 7 p.m. Central Time.