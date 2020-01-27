WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump NBC News Jan 27, 2020 Jan 27, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch live coverage as Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 46°F Fair 49°F / 35°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesKentucky man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 in parking lotMissing Paducah woman found safeKobe Bryant's helicopter pilot was given clearance to fly under worse-than-normal conditions, audio revealsAt least 2 dead and more missing as boats catch fire at an Alabama dockNew developments in Graves County aim to bring jobs to the areaKobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others deadYoung athletes, a baseball coach and mothers. What we know about the others on board the helicopter crash that killed Kobe BryantGOP prospects of defeating witness vote uncertain after New York Times Bolton reportKobe Bryant, fiery NBA superstar and future Hall of Famer, is dead at 41A woman is dead following a collision with a box truck Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.