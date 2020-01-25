WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump NBC News Jan 25, 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch live coverage as Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 34°F Partly Cloudy 38°F / 34°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesTennessee man arrested in hit and run incident2 teens have been accused of killing their mothers and siblings within a weekBoling reportedly agrees to stay away from Christian County CourthouseMan accused of torturing injured fawn in Perry County, IllinoisVeteran celebrates 100th birthday in MayfieldTennessee Tech student tests negative for coronavirus, university saysDeputy saves overdosing man, sheds light on continuing drug problemPublic asked to help in the case of missing Paducah womanChicago woman is 2nd US patient with new virus from ChinaBuilding built in 1800s demolished in Metropolis, Illinois Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.