Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused river levels to rise along the Ohio River. At Paducah, moderate flooding is now forecast to develop by Tuesday with a crest expected later next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until further notice. * At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 42.0 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to slowly rise to 43.5 feet on Thursday March 11. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&