PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is hosting a public meeting for people who live in the Southside Paducah neighborhood Thursday evening.
City leaders want input from people who live in the neighborhood as they develop a plan for the Southside's improvement and growth.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Soirées Events & Catering at 2069 Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah. Attendees are asked to wear masks or other facial coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Local 6 will be streaming the meeting live right here and on Facebook.
Another Southside Paducah Public Meeting is scheduled for March 11. The time and location for that meeting will be the same as this week's.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Paducah business owner shares concerns he hopes to address in city's meeting about Southside